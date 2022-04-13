Minister Esther Anyakun calls for more assistance in managing refugees

The government wants the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan to participate in mobilising resources to cater for refugees in the country. The state minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees Esther Anyakun told a meeting on the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework in Kampala that countries experiencing conflict should not take advantage of Uganda’s open-door policy on refugees. It is estimated that there are 30,000 new registered refugees some fleeing from recent attacks in the DRC.