Minister cautions rival factions seeking leadership of Bugisu cultural institution

The minister for Karamoja affairs Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu has cautioned two factions rivalling for the cultural leadership of the Bugisu Cultural Institution that there is no elected and gazetted cultural leader also called Umukuuka we Inzu ya Masaaba. One faction elected John Wagabyalile and the other Jude Mike Mudoma. Kitutu, the woman MP for Manafwa says the attorney general advised that the two were illegally elected. The rival has been on since the former cultural leader Bob Mushikori was replaced in December 2020. Kitutu was speaking at an event to meet women leaders in Bugisu sub-region.