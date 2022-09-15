Minister calls for better access to information for persons with hearing impairment

Uganda is set to join the world to commemorate the International deaf awareness week which will run from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd September - next week. The national commemoration will take place in Iganga district on the 23rd of September 2022. The minister of state for disability affairs Hellen Grace Asamo says the government has lined up various events to commemorate international deaf awareness week. There are currently about one million two hundred thousand deaf people in Uganda. Uganda has been commemorating the international deaf awareness week for the past sixteen years although the event has been in place since 1958.