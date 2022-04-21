Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Man arrested with fake police warrant card after attempting to steal motorcycle
  • 2 National Congolese national arrested in Uganda with 122 parrots 
  • 3 National Museveni pledges Shs1b for Martyrs Day preparations, renovation of Fort Portal cathedral
  • 4 National Opposition joins scramble for Omoro County seat
  • 5 National Entebbe airport resumes operation after 20-hour suspension of flights