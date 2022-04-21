Minister calls for audit of refugee donor funds

The government of Uganda has proposed an audit into humanitarian agencies on how they spent some of the 530 million dollars that was pledged during the refugee solidarity summit that was held in Uganda in 2017. Addressing the media at the Uganda Media Centre, the minister of disaster preparedness and refugees Hilary Onek said that government has no idea how the money they collected has been utilized. However, the UN agencies say they account to the government of Uganda.