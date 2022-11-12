Minister Beatrice Akello calls for good service delivery in Kalangala

The state minister for economic monitoring, Beatrice Akello, has asked civil servants in Kalangala district to put government funds to good use on projects to ensure good service delivery to the locals. Her call came as she evaluated government projects in Kalangala. As JUMA KIRYA reports, the inspection resulted in the minister asking the Internal Security Organization and State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the way 900 million shillings were used to construct Lutakoome Road in Kalangala Town Council, although it is still in bad shape.