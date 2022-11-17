Minister Anyakun flags off 879 Congolese refugees to Nakivale settlement

The state Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Esther Anyakun has flagged off a batch of 879 Congolese individuals to Nakivale Settled camp in Isingiro district. The minister is in the district to engage with development partners and district leaders to discuss ways to contain the influx of Refugees running away from conflict in neighboring DRC. Anyakun told NTV that more than 27,000 people have sought refuge in Uganda since March. More than 3,000 Congolese refugees have been received in the last six days.