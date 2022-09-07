Minister Amongi urges public to report cases of child abuse

The Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development, Betty Amongi, has urged members of the public to be extra vigilant and continue to record cases of child abuse in their communities using mobile phones and report them to police as well. Amongi was speaking at the launch of Plan International's new five-year strategy with a goal of empowering children and youth to develop their full potential in communities that promote their rights and gender equality.