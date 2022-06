Minister Adoa cautions Kumi residents against PDM fraudsters

Minister of State for Fisheries Hellen Adoa has revealed that some unscrupulous persons are extorting monies from local people across the Teso sub-region for them to access their services. Adoa says that some Local Council One leaders ask for some monies from the applicants to have their documents stamped as some technical staff also ask for their fair share to guide the applicants on what to do during the process.