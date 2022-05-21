Minister Adoa calls for measures to end fisheries challenges

The Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture wants local authorities to be supported and empowered in fighting illegal fishing across the country. The State Minister for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa says that the local authority and associations are the only way government and partners can support the sector. The call came as the minister met with district fisheries officers to strategize at the Lake Kyoga landing site in Serere.