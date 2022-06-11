Minister Aceng launches 1.8bn shs hospital in Lira

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has asked leaders to join hands to build infrastructure, especially health facilities, to improve local welfare. Her call came as she presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the 1.8billion shilling Punu Luru hospital in Lira City West to improve access to the health facilities there. Before this the minister also handed over an ambulance to the Lira City mayor, Sam Atul, explaining that it was part of the government's support to locals in the area seeking better health support.