Millions of Kenyans vote for their next president

Voters in Kenya had already arrived at the polling stations as early as 3:00 in the morning for the exercise that was meant to officially start at 6:00 am. The capital Nairobi largely remained silent for most of the day with shops and offices under lock and key as the day had been declared a public holiday. The presidential candidates urged the voters to maintain the peace and tranquillity that was exhibited during the campaigns. Jackson Onyango, NTV's reporter in Nairobi says there was no presence of security personnel on the streets save for a few deployed at the polling stations.