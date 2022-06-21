Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have expired

According to the minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng, about 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are on the verge of expiry if they remain unused by end of August. This is in addition to 2.6 million doses which have already expired. The expiry of the vaccines has mostly been blamed on vaccination apathy and misinformation campaigns that scared away people from the vaccination exercise. The minister says there is now a likelihood that the high numbers of unvaccinated people could lead to a dire situation, especially with the test positivity rate rising.