Millions lost as fire guts a major store in Kakira

Police in Jinja is investigating a fire that gutted Kakira Sugar Ltd's general supplies store on Friday night. The fire reportedly started at 7:30pm and went on until midnight, destroying property worth millions of shillings. Police’s fire and rescue services unit, alongside fire tenders of Kakira Sugar Ltd and about seven private firefighter trucks from various factories like Nile Ply and Nytil, contained the fire from spreading to the surrounding units within the complex. At the time of airing this story, the Joint Managing Directors of Kakira Sugar Works who include Mayur Madhvani and Kamlesh Madhvani were in meetings at the plant, to study the situation.