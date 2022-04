Millions lost as Agriculture Ministry stores burn

Fire wiped out property worth millions of shillings on Sunday at the Ministry of Agriculture drug stores in Wandegeya here in Kampala. According to the police, the fire could have started with cleaners setting fire to rubbish in the area at around 11 am. Police are holding two people to help investigate the matter. The store holds vital documents, drugs, chemicals and refrigerators. Firefighters struggled to put out the fire.