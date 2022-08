Migrant torture survivors protest at Saudi Arabian embassy

Activists under the Torture Survivors Movement Uganda carried a casket to the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Uganda, located in Kampala. The group led by Nansana LC5 Councilor John Bosco Sserunkuuma says they are protesting against the alleged murder of migrant workers in Arab countries. They feel that the government has not done enough to protect the migrant workers in these Arab countries.