MIGRANT LABOUR: Run was meant to highlight challenges, streamline the industry

The government has called for the export of more professional labour to other countries which will fetch Uganda more money and better pay for Ugandan migrant workers. The state minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye delivered Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja’s speech during the Migrant Stakeholders run 2022 at Kololo Independence grounds.