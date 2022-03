Metropolitan Muzeeyi backs Parish Development Model

The newly installed head of the Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi has called on Ugandans to embrace the government's initiative of the parish development model, as a way of combating poverty around the country. The call came as he presided over mass at St. Nicholas Cathedral in Namungoona. Archbishop Muzeeyi welcomed the programme, noting that poverty levels among Ugandans are alarming.