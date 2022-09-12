Meteorologists warn of floods, landslides in some areas

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has warned that the worst is yet to come, as some parts of the country in the South-West, Mid-West and the West-Nile subregion, are likely to experience enhanced rainfall this month of September. According to the Uganda National Meteorological Authority, increased rainfall will culminate into possible floods, lightning, hailstorms and more episodes of deadly landslides. Climate Change experts are now calling upon the central government to implement the existing environmental policies or laws and also boost awareness campaigns targeting those citizens affected the most.