Mental health cases on the rise amidst shortage of experts

The Mental Health burden is on the rise in Uganda and the problem is exacerbated by a continued shortage of health workers to provide adequate care to those in need of mental health treatment. According to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry and Uganda Counselling Association, about 14 million Ugandans are mentally sick with a majority suffering from depression and anxiety disorders. The World Health Organisation says an estimated 12 billion workdays are lost to depression and anxiety, costing the global economy nearly 1 trillion US dollars.