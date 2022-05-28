MENSTRUAL HYGIENE : Schools expectant as gov’t promises support

Early this week, the government announced that it would soon start the process of distributing sanitary pads to 1,000 primary and secondary schools in 40 districts across the country, in line with a 2016 manifesto pledge by President Museveni. The call comes as the country joins the rest of the world to mark International Menstrual Hygiene day. According to the minister of state for primary Education Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the sector would start in various parts of the country, including Kasese and Iganga. We sent our correspondents to these places to find out what was happening there and they say many schools have not yet received the sanitary towels from the government, but they are expectant. NTV also spoke to some of the female students who shared the challenges they endure due to the limited availability of sanitary towels.