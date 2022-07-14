MENGO COURT ROBBERY: Police says robbers were after money not files

The Judiciary says preliminary findings into Wednesday's break-in at Mengo Chief Magistrates' Court show there are no files missing. The Judiciary Spokesperson Jamson Karemani told NTV that they suspect the burglars could have been looking for money which they did not find. He says that another matter to investigate are the police officers on duty that night to rule out if it was inside job. He highlighted the need for improved security at all court premises across the country.