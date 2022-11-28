Members of ULIA have asked the government to consider them for a salary increase

Members of the Uganda Libraries and Information (ULIA) have asked the government to consider them for a salary increase, while insisting that they have a role in furthering learning in the region. Association President Francis Ekwaro says, their role involves fighting the poor reading culture, in a bid to improve literacy in the country. The call came as the association met at the Uganda Christian University in Mukono. DANIEL MWESIGWA with the details…