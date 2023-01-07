MEETING THE PRESIDENT: Three tried for extorting money from NRM leaders

The Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Lira has remanded three people to prison for reportedly extorting millions of shillings from several NRM party members in Lira district, who had sought access to the president. The three Vicky Atim Odong, Nelson Ocen and Bazil Odyek denied the charges and Grade One Magistrate Jonathan Wamimbi remanded them until the 12th of January 2023. On Monday police arrested the accused following reports from a number of locals in Lira that they had been extorting millions of shillings from locals between June and August 2022, in exchange for getting them to meet president Museveni, prime minister Robinah Nabbanja and other officials. After they failed to deliver the meetings, local leaders demanded for their money back. The matter has now gotten to court after the three failed to pay up the money.