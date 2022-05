Meet the man who designed the catholic martyrs’ shrine

The Catholic Uganda Martyrs Shrine at Namugongo is more than just a worship place. Its magnificent construction makes for a tourist destination. Coming up with the current plan of the Shrine took multiple consultations but there was a challenge to choose who was to going bring it to life. Today, we showcase the man who fabricated the designs drawn by engineers in Roko construction, a job that took him just 5 months.