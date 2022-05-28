Meet the innovator behind Uganda’s new social media app

The developers of social media platforms are usually motivated to make money or influence their clients. Now, a team of IT specialists have come up with a Ugandan version of Facebook, Zaychat which is already attracting several international users. Sudhir Byaruhanga met with Ismail Guma, who together with his friend conceived the idea in 2017 of having a Ugandan made and owned version of Facebook. The site has similar features to those of Facebook and the group has gone ahead to add a few more.