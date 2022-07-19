Meet Jacob Kiiza who’s job includes moving dead bodies

Chapter 13 of the Penal Code Act, Clause one hundred twenty and one hundred twenty-one stipulates measures against disturbing the peace of the dead. Indeed, in African culture, the dead are respected, and even, feared. However, in the never-ending fight between cultural norms and the need to develop land, the dead are caught between a rock and a hard place. Gillian Nantume brings us this story about the work and life of Jacob Kiiza who is making millions of shillings from exhuming bodies for a living. We warn you that some of you may find the images in this story disturbing.