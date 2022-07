Meet Bweyogerere’s blind cleaner

There are many beggars on the streets of Kampala who are not physically handicapped. The main reason for them to beg is always the failure to make it through tough economic times. But a 60-year-old Edward Baguma from Bweyogerere with a vision impairment has been sweeping verandas of shops for many years and he has been surviving on the wage he is paid. He is relentless and wants to remain independent.