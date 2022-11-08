Medical interns insist strike will continue over pay disparities

Medical interns at Mulago National Referral Hospital and others at various Regional Referral Hospitals countrywide maintain that their strike which began on the 7th of November on Monday will continue despite the fact that the government has paid their two months' allowance arrears. According to the leaders of the interns, the strike cannot be called off because they still have some other outstanding issues, including salary discrepancies that must be addressed by the Health Ministry. The revelations came to light as leaders of the Medical Interns Association interfaced with the Parliamentary Committee on Health.