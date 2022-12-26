Medical association intervenes in doctors' salary row

The Uganda Medical Association has said it will put pressure on the ministry of health to pay the dues of healthcare workers who were treating Ebola patients in the Mubende district. Last week the workers said they had not been paid their salaries and risk allowances for the last three months. Whereas the ministry of health had promised that the money would be paid by the close of business on Friday, the healthcare workers are still waiting and claim that there are threats to terminate their contracts.