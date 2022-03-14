Media organizations want 9 digital journalists released

Four days after the offices of an online television Digitalk Tv were raided in Makindye Division, the whereabouts of nine journalists taken away from the organisation remain a mystery. Members of the community where the platform has offices say the raid was carried out by security personnel, although there is no formal comment from the forces about it. Journalist's organisations have condemned the act and are demanding immediate release or production before the courts of law. v