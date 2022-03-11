Mbarara University students strike over welfare

Riots in education institutions have once again rocked parts of the country today as students expressed dissatisfaction with their welfare. In Mbarara district, police were forced to fire teargas to disperse students of Mbarara University of Science and Technology as they demonstrated against the poor conditions of their halls of residence and a new marking system. Elsewhere in West Nile, Students at Muni University as well as Hawa Comprehensive school in Moyo district rioted due to several factors.