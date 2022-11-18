Mbarara leaders concerned at rising mental health patients

Mbarara district leaders have expressed concern at the rising cases of mental health in the district. According to health officials at the Mbarara Psychiatric unit, around 1,500 mental health patients have so far been admitted to the facility in the last 10 months alone. The increasing cases have been attributed to domestic violence, drug abuse, land conflicts and HIV among others. Legislators on the parliamentary Forum of mental health who toured the unit have pledged to table the challenges faced by the Psychiatric unit before parliament to have more resources allocated towards addressing mental health in the district.