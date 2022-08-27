Mbarara archdiocese welcomes 14 new priests

Mbarara Archdiocese has welcomed 14 new priests, ordained on Saturday at Nyamitanga Cathedral by Archbishop Lambert Bainmougisha. Just like it has been the case in several catholic dioceses in the country, the high number of ordinands is due to the delay occasioned by the Covid-19 lockdown, which brought schooling to a halt for nearly two years. Deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who was the chief guest assured the faithful that the government was ready to work with the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) in propagating development.