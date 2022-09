Mbale residents reject expansion of NWSC project

More than 150 families in Mooni ward in Mbale city have protested a move by National water and sewerage corporation surveyors to open boundaries in their land, demanding registration first, as well as compensation. The two cells affected, Zesui and Tesebele are neighbouring the water reservoir in Mooni that supplies water to Mbale city. The national water and sewerage corporation wants to expand the water reservoir but needs land.