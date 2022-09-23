Mbale: Police say waragi dealers polluting river Nashibisho

Mbale district Environmental department together with the environmental police have stopped Waragi distilling operations along River Nashibisho in Mbale city. The Mbale city authorities and the police accuse them of degrading the environment and polluting water sources in the area. Most of those who earn a living from distilling waragi in Mbale are from the Acholi community who relocated to Mbale during the LRA insurgency. They say they have no alternative sources of income.