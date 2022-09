Mbale environmental police evict waragi distillers

Over 800 families from Musoto community who have been distilling local waragi have been evicted by Mbale environmental police together with other security agencies, over concerns about discharging waste that harms the environment and the water sources in the area. The operation was done yesterday headed by the DPC of Mbale Denis Pahani. Distillers cried out for a grace period to enable them to look for alternative work.