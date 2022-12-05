Mbale City’s garbage has gone uncollected for weeks

Leaders in Mbale city have been urged to quickly come up with a solution to address the growing garbage problem within the city. The city's walkways and suburbs are currently overflowing with garbage that goes uncollected for months on end due to the poor garbage collection infrastructure. The city's workers also complain of poor pay and lack of protection gear. But in response, the city town clerk Emmanuel Gidudu has noted that a shortage in funds to run the city since it was elevated from the municipal council status has left them unable to provide this service.