Mbabazi says he is not fully reconciled with President Museveni

The former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi says that he has no qualms in working with President Museveni although they still disagree on many aspects. Mbabazi notes that during the time he stood against President Museveni in 2016, he regarded him as a good president, which was misconceived that they were working together even then. He said individuals should not judge each other but rather concentrate on reconciling egos and building peace if real development is to be achieved. The former premier was speaking at a service to welcome the archbishop of the church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba to Kinkizi diocese at St Peter’s cathedral Nyakatare on Sunday.