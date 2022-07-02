MATERNAL HEALTH: Rotary international aids health facilities

The Rotary District 9214, which comprises Uganda and Tanzania along with 98 Rotary clubs are making a major gesture to Ugandan health facilities in the country by donating 300 tricycle ambulances known as tuk-tuks, as well as other assorted equipment. The assorted equipment includes maternity beds, ultrasound machines, autoclaves solar systems and incubators. The donation worth nearly UGX 3 billion is intended to help support pregnant mothers in rural areas.