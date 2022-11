Masaka Ebola patient dies

Authorities at Masaka regional referral hospital have confirmed the death of a patient from Ebola. Principal administrator Charles Tumushime said the 23-year-old woman had miscarried and was being treated at St Joseph’s Clinic in Kimaanya in Masaka city before she worsened and was referred to the hospital on 31st October. Tumushiime said the patient was evacuated to Entebbe where she passed on.