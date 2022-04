Masaka city traders protest increased city levies

Masaka city traders have raised concern over high taxes imposed on their signposts. The traders claim that before the city was granted to them, they used to pay about Shs40,000 for their business signposts but they are currently forced to pay between Shs100,000 and Shs300,000. Peter Ssempa, a school director of three schools, claims that he was forced to pay Shs590,000 for each signpost of the three schools he owns.