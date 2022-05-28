Martyrs' pilgrims from Fort Portal face health challenges

The pilgrims heading to Namugongo are getting closer to the Uganda Martyrs' shrine, day by day. We tracked the Catholic pilgrims, who started their pilgrimage from Fort Portal on Monday and found them in Kiganda, in Mubende district, tired but in high spirits. So far, about 30 people have been affected and three have been advised to call off the trek on health grounds following preliminary treatment from the Red Cross. The Catholic Church in Fort Portal is leading Uganda Martyrs day celebrations in Namugongo, next week.