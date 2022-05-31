Government working towards reducing child abuse cases
Fort Portal pilgrims arrive at Namugongo catholic shrine
FY 2021/22 BUDGET: ICT players challenge government
COST OF LIVING: Fuel prices hit cost of food
RISING COMMODITY PRICES: Traders protest government inaction
AFCON QUALIFIERS: Uganda Cranes camp in Tunisia ahead of game with Algeria
Special prayers to be held for those who died for Islam
Meet the man who designed the catholic martyrs’ shrine
MARTYRS’ DAY: Preparations for first celebrations in two years in high gear
Choirs prepare for the big Martyrs’ day
Government to launch policy to keep girls in school
LAND COMPENSATION: Minister Kasaija admits UGX10.6bn was irregularly paid out
Government launches policy to manage personal data
Omoro by-election was fraught with irregularities - NUP
Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago highlights challenges in city management