MARTYRS’ DAY: Pilgrims begin arriving at Namugongo

In a similar vein, with just days to Uganda Martyrs’ day celebrations, the Anglican Church dioceses from Ankole Sub-region, who are organizing the event, are completing their arrangements. The five dioceses, which were initially under the old Ankole diocese re-united to host the organization. In the first of our Namugongo preparation series, Edward Muhumuza looks at the history of the Ankole Dioceses and their role in the development of the church and nation.