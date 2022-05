MARTYRS’ DAY:Pilgrimage groups get closer to their final destination

Hundreds of pilgrims are currently on the road, heading to Namugongo, to honour the Uganda Martyrs, who gave up their lives for Christ, more than 130 years ago. Tonight we caught up with the three teams of pilgrims; those leaving South Ankole Diocese in Ntungamo, who reached Mpigi today; the team from Fort Portal who have passed Mubende early today, followed by those who came from Buhweju, who have just passed Masaka.