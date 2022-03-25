MARTYRS DAY :Health ministry to work closely with organisers

The ministry health has arranged a team of medical experts, who will work closely with the organizing committee for the Uganda Martyrs' day celebrations slated for June third, to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The move follows a request by the Catholic Diocese of Fort Portal, who are hosting this year's celebrations after two years of lockdown due to the covid 19 pandemic. In response, the health ministry has indicated that it is keen to ensure that the pilgrims to Namugongo do not contract Covid-19 during their pilgrimage to Namugongo.