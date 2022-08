Mapenduzi, Tebandeke out as LOP shuffles shadow cabinet

The Leader of the opposition Mathias Mpuuga has dropped Bardege-Layibi MP Martin Ojara Mapenduzi as the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee on Local Government. Also Bbale County MP Charles Tebandeke is out as shadow minister of fisheries. The speaker of Parliament Anita Among said she is yet to receive official confirmation about the reshuffle.