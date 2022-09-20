Mao slams NUP, FDC as parties again boycott IPOD meeting

The Secretaries General of leading opposition parties has stayed away from the meeting of the Inter-Party Organization on Dialogue (IPOD) called to deliver resolutions made during a previous one, to Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao. Officials of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) did not show up at the meeting held at the ministry headquarters. Mao told the secretary-general of the four parties who attended the meeting, that NUP and FDC’s absence demonstrates bias against dialogue that is pivotal in the multiparty system.