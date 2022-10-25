Mao raps national dialogue critics, says talks are better than war

Justice Minister Norbert Mao has decried the negative connotations against national dialogue for reconciliation and political change, insisting that it’s the only effective way to safely detonate what he called a time bomb that the country is currently seated on. Norbert Mao also revealed that the government will set up a constitutional review commission, including a committee for national dialogue and reconciliation. Mao made the revelations at the third International conference on governance and service delivery in Developing countries held in Kampala.