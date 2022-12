Mao admits human rights abuses have been committed

Justice Minister Nobert Mao has acknowledged that torture and forced disappearances happen in the country and the government should act quickly to end these vices. The admission, first contained in a UN report on the country's rights situation, came as Mao addressed the 27th meeting on the access to Justice annual review in Kampala. The event is meant to evaluate the performance of the access to Justice members and development partners.